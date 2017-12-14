Photo: Douglas Kent Hall / ZumaPress / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

The Doors will release restored and remixed footage of the band’s final filmed performance with legendary frontman Jim Morrison, captured at the Isle of Wight festival in 1970.

“Our set was subdued but very intense,” the late Ray Manzarek once said of the set, which the band played at 2 a.m. on August 30, 1970. “We played with a controlled fury and Jim was in fine vocal form. He sang for all he was worth, but moved nary a muscle. Dionysus had been shackled.”

The Doors’ set-list at the Isle of Wight show includes “Roadhouse Blues,” “Break On Through (To The Other Side),” “Light My Fire” and a rare live performance of “The End.”

The DVD is completed with bonus featurette, “This Is The End” – 17 minutes of interviews conducted by the film’s original director, Academy Award-winning Murray Lerner with Robby Krieger, John Densmore, and original Doors manager Bill Siddons. Additional archival interview footage with Manzarek from 2002 is also included in the featurette.

The Doors: Live At The Isle Of Wight 1970 will be released on DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD and Digital Video on February 23, 2018. It’s available for pre-order here. Watch the teaser trailer below.