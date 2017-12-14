Photo: Maria Ives

 

the chainsmokers credit frank apollonio Get Tickets To The Hottest Shows During Super Bowl Weekend

Chainsmokers To Kick Off Super Bowl Weekend At Club NOMADIC, Feb. 1

Tickets On Sale NOW! Buy Tickets HERE

 

06 imagine dragons 2017 cr eliot lee hazel 1548 Get Tickets To The Hottest Shows During Super Bowl Weekend

EA SPORTS BOWL featuring Imagine Dragons with special guests Machine Gun Kelly and Mura Masa for Nomadic LIVE! at The Armory on February 1, 2018

Tickets On Sale Friday (Dec. 15) at 10am. Buy Tickets HERE

pink courtesy rca Get Tickets To The Hottest Shows During Super Bowl Weekend

P!NK will Perform Friday Night, Feb. 2

A limited number of tickets will be available for P!NK’s Friday night performance. Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform is being used to sell tickets for P!NK’s concert. Fan Registration is set to begin Thursday, December 14 at 10a CST. The Verfied Fan on sale is set for Tuesday, December 19 at 10a CST. Supplies are limited, further information here.

 

nightbefore 1024x576 dl1 Get Tickets To The Hottest Shows During Super Bowl Weekend

Dave Matthews Band! The Night Before will take on place at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. on Saturday, February 3.

Tickets are on sale NOW! Buy Tickets HERE

 

450770946 10 Get Tickets To The Hottest Shows During Super Bowl Weekend

DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night featuring Jennifer Lopez Saturday, February 3 at NOMADIC LIVE! at The Armory.

Tickets Are On Sale NOW! Buy Tickets HERE

5d4dc0c166a4475394eb225f83b46966 Get Tickets To The Hottest Shows During Super Bowl Weekend

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE At Club Nomadic On February 3

Tickets On Sale NOW! Buy Tickets HERE

 

 

gwen stefani 3 by maria ives Get Tickets To The Hottest Shows During Super Bowl Weekend

GRAMMY-AWARD WINNING SUPERSTAR GWEN STEFANI TO CLOSE OUT FOUR-DAY, STAR-STUDDED CLUB NOMADIC PERFORMANCES AT MYSTIC LAKE CASINO HOTEL

Tickets On Sale Friday (Dec. 15) at 10 am, Get Tickets HERE

