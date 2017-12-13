Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

You’ve heard those stories about college kids blacking out in New Orleans and waking up in Georgia with a $850 dollar Uber charge, but $18,000? Yeesh. Additionally, when the passenger disputed the charge with Uber, they denied her dispute. Uber claims they have since refunded the rider, but where would a $18,000 Uber ride even take you?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Listen Live