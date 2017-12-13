Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images
You’ve heard those stories about college kids blacking out in New Orleans and waking up in Georgia with a $850 dollar Uber charge, but $18,000? Yeesh. Additionally, when the passenger disputed the charge with Uber, they denied her dispute. Uber claims they have since refunded the rider, but where would a $18,000 Uber ride even take you?
My friend was charged 18K for a 20 Min ride (!), and they are sticking to it. What in the world??? This is insane! @Uber_Support @badassboz @Uber pic.twitter.com/RjFihVLKIC
— Emily Kennard (@emilykennard) December 9, 2017