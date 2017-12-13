Photo: Courtesy Broken Bow

KID ROCK TO HEADLINE MOONDANCE JAM 27 IN WALKER, MN

Discount Tickets on Sale Now through December 15

WALKER, MINNESOTA – December 8, 2017 – Kid Rock is hitting Northern Minnesota this coming summer with a headlining show at Moondance Jam 27 in Walker, MN. Fresh off his “Greatest Show On Earth Tour” supporting his new Sweet Southern Sugar album, Kid Rock will bring his high-energy live show to cap off Friday night of the three day rock festival which runs July 19-21, 2018. Tickets and camping for Moondance Jam 27 are on sale now by calling their ticket office at 218-836-1055 with discount tickets on sale until Friday, December 15. Moondance Jam will be announcing more bands in the coming months with more than fifty bands on four stages slated for the weekend. Ticket pricing, online ordering and more information can be found at www.moondancejam.com.