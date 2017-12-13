ELECTRONIC ARTS TEAMS UP WITH NOMADIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP FOR EA SPORTS BOWL

Imagine Dragons Headline the Weekend’s Best Party; Machine Gun Kelly and Mura Masa to Open the Show

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – December 13, 2017 – Today Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Nomadic Entertainment Group revealed that Imagine Dragons will headline EA SPORTS Bowl on Thursday, February 1 at NOMADIC LIVE! at the Minneapolis Armory. Rapper, Machine Gun Kelly and Mura Masa are the opening acts for the band Thursday night. EA SPORTS Bowl has long served as the unofficial kickoff to the biggest weekend in the NFL season, and this year EA has partnered with Nomadic Entertainment once again to bring one of the world’s hottest acts to the stage. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 15 at Ticketmaster.com.

“EA SPORTS Bowl has always been one of the hottest tickets in town, and we’re keeping that going this year with Imagine Dragons,” said Randy Chase, Senior Director of Marketing at EA SPORTS. “That’s not all though, as fans can also expect to see additional performances by Machine Gun Kelly and Mura Masa, as well as the numerous athletes and celebrities who will be in attendance.”

“We’re excited to bring back EA SPORTS Bowl to kick off what will be the epicenter of world-class entertainment for three nights in Minneapolis during Super Week,” said Jack Murphy, Nomadic Entertainment President. “Imagine Dragons will deliver a thundering performance at NOMADIC LIVE! for 30,000+ guests who will get to be a part of one of the hottest tickets in town during one of the biggest sporting events in the world.”

NOMADIC LIVE! at the Minneapolis Armory will serve as the epicenter of entertainment in downtown Minneapolis leading up to professional football’s Championship Game. President Jack Murphy’s vision for NOMADIC LIVE! will be a 300,000 square-foot, multi-tiered nightclub offering a VIP experience for sponsors and guests and featuring three nights of the biggest performing acts in the world and THE hottest place leading up to the big game. With its tiered mezzanine and two levels of parking, NOMADIC LIVE! at The Armory will host approximately 35,000 guests during Super Week with a premium nightlife experience, while providing a private and unique white-glove marquee for celebrities and VIP ticket holders.

The EA SPORTS brand is one of the leading sports entertainment brands in the world, with top-selling video game franchises, award-winning interactive technology, fan programs and cross-platform digital experiences. The EA SPORTS studios create connected experiences that ignite the emotion of sports through video games, including Madden NFL football, EA SPORTS FIFA, NHL® hockey, NBA LIVE basketball, Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR® golf and EA SPORTS UFC®.

