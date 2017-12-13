What’s Coming
Available Jan. 1
- 10,000 B.C.
- 30 Days of Night
- Age Of Shadows
- America’s Sweethearts
- Apollo 13
- Batman
- Batman & Robin
- Batman Begins
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Caddyshack
- Chef & My Fridge: 2017
- Defiance
- Definitely, Maybe
- Eastsiders, Season 3
- Furry Vengeance
- Glacé, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
- King Kong
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- License to Wed
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Love Actually
- Lovesick, Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
- Marie Antoinette
- Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
- Midnight in Paris
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- National Treasure
- Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
- Stardust
- Strictly Ballroom
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The First Time
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
- The Italian Job
- The Lovely Bones
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Truman Show
- The Vault
- Training Day
- Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
- Troy
- Wedding Crashers
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Available Jan. 2
- Mustang Island
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Rent
Available Jan. 5
- Before I Wake (Netflix Original)
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix Original)
- DEVILMAN crybaby, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Rotten (Netflix Original)
Available Jan. 6
- Episodes, Seasons 1-5
Available Jan. 8
- The Conjuring
Available Jan. 10
- 47 Meters Down
- Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up (Netflix Original)
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- In The Deep
Available Jan. 12
- Colony, Season 2
- Disjointed: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
- Somebody Feed Phil
- The Man Who Would Be Polka King
- The Polka King (Netflix Original)
- Tom Segura: Disgraceful (Netflix Original)
Available Jan. 14
- Wild Hogs
Available Jan. 15
- 2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
- Rehenes
- Unrest
Available Jan. 16
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Kat Williams: Great America (Netflix Original)
- Rita, Season 4
Available Jan. 17
- Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show (Netflix Original)
- Friday Night Tykes, Season 4
Available Jan. 18
- Bad Day for the Cut
- Tiempos de guerra, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Available Jan. 19
- Drug Lords, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Grace and Frankie, Season 4 (Netflix Original)
- The Open House (Netflix Original)
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Available Jan. 23
- Todd Glass: Act Happy (Netflix Original)
Available Jan. 24
- Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así (Netflix Original)
Available Jan. 25
- Acts of Vengeance
Available Jan. 26
- A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Netflix Original)
- Dirty Money (Netflix Original)
- Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (Netflix Original)
- Llama Llama, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- One Day at a Time, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (Netflix Original)
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Season 6 (Netflix Original)
- Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar (Netflix Original)
Available Jan. 28
- El Ministerio del Tiempo, Seasons 1-2
- El Ministerio del Tiempo, Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Available Jan. 29
- The Force
Available Jan. 30
- Babylon Berlin, Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)
- Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
- Retribution, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Available Jan. 31
- Disney Pixar Cars 3