What’s Coming

Available Jan. 1

  • 10,000 B.C.
  • 30 Days of Night
  • Age Of Shadows
  • America’s Sweethearts
  • Apollo 13
  • Batman
  • Batman & Robin
  • Batman Begins
  • Batman Forever
  • Batman Returns
  • Breakfast at Tiffany’s
  • Bring It On
  • Bring It On Again
  • Bring It On: All or Nothing
  • Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It
  • Caddyshack
  • Chef & My Fridge: 2017
  • Defiance
  • Definitely, Maybe
  • Eastsiders, Season 3
  • Furry Vengeance
  • Glacé, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  • Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
  • King Kong
  • Lethal Weapon
  • Lethal Weapon 2
  • Lethal Weapon 3
  • Lethal Weapon 4
  • License to Wed
  • Like Water for Chocolate
  • Love Actually
  • Lovesick, Season 3 (Netflix Original)
  • Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
  • Marie Antoinette
  • Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
  • Midnight in Paris
  • Monsters vs. Aliens
  • National Treasure
  • Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
  • Stardust
  • Strictly Ballroom
  • The Dukes of Hazzard
  • The Exorcism of Emily Rose
  • The First Time
  • The Godfather
  • The Godfather: Part II
  • The Godfather: Part III
  • The Italian Job
  • The Lovely Bones
  • The Shawshank Redemption
  • The Truman Show
  • The Vault
  • Training Day
  • Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
  • Troy
  • Wedding Crashers
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Available Jan. 2

  • Mustang Island
  • Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
  • Rent

Available Jan. 5

  • Before I Wake (Netflix Original)
  • Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix Original)
  • DEVILMAN crybaby, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
  • Rotten (Netflix Original)

Available Jan. 6

  • Episodes, Seasons 1-5

Available Jan. 8

  • The Conjuring

Available Jan. 10

  • 47 Meters Down
  • Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up (Netflix Original)
  • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
  • In The Deep

Available Jan. 12

  • Colony, Season 2
  • Disjointed: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
  • Somebody Feed Phil
  • The Man Who Would Be Polka King
  • The Polka King (Netflix Original)
  • Tom Segura: Disgraceful (Netflix Original)

Available Jan. 14

  • Wild Hogs

Available Jan. 15

  • 2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
  • Rehenes
  • Unrest

Available Jan. 16

  • Dallas Buyers Club
  • Kat Williams: Great America (Netflix Original)
  • Rita, Season 4

Available Jan. 17

  • Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show (Netflix Original)
  • Friday Night Tykes, Season 4

Available Jan. 18

  • Bad Day for the Cut
  • Tiempos de guerra, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Available Jan. 19

  • Drug Lords, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
  • Grace and Frankie, Season 4 (Netflix Original)
  • The Open House (Netflix Original)
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Available Jan. 23

  • Todd Glass: Act Happy (Netflix Original)

Available Jan. 24

  • Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así (Netflix Original)

Available Jan. 25

  • Acts of Vengeance

Available Jan. 26

  • A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Netflix Original)
  • Dirty Money (Netflix Original)
  • Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (Netflix Original)
  • Llama Llama, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
  • One Day at a Time, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
  • Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (Netflix Original)
  • The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Season 6 (Netflix Original)
  • Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar (Netflix Original)

Available Jan. 28

  • El Ministerio del Tiempo, Seasons 1-2
  • El Ministerio del Tiempo, Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Available Jan. 29

  • The Force

Available Jan. 30

  • Babylon Berlin, Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)
  • Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
  • Retribution, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Available Jan. 31

  • Disney Pixar Cars 3
