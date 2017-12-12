Want lightsaber duels, X-wing dogfights, exotic creatures (oh, those crystal ice-critters!), criss-crossing family bloodlines (“Who’s your daddy?” gets asked a lot), high-end FX and lowdown farce? It’s all here. But Johnson takes it to the next level, leading us through so many trap doors and blind alleys that we can’t tell the dark side from the light. Heroes die and villains thrive … and then it’s the reverse. That’s the point of the movie, which brims over with characters on a tightrope.
Here are the Theatres showing the movie on Thursday!
AMC Classic Arbor Lakes 16 – Maple Grove
Standard – 7:00pm, 8:00pm, 10:30pm, 11:30pm
IMAX – 9:45pm
3D – 7:30pm, 10:45pm
Mann Plymouth Grand 15 – Plymouth
Standard – 7:00pm, 7:10pm, 7:20p, 10:10pm, 10:20pm, 10:35pm
XD – 9:30pm
Emagine Willow Creek – Plymouth
Standard – 7:30pm, 8:30pm, 9:00pm, 9:30pm, 10:15pm, 10:30pm, 10:40pm
Mann Champlin Cinema 14 – Champlin
Standard – 7:00pm,7:05pm, 7:10pm, 8:00pm, 10:05pm, 10:10pm, 10:20pm
XD- 7:15pm, 10:15pm
Kerasotes Minneapolis ShowPlace ICON at the West End – Minneapolis
Standard – 7:00pm, 7:15pm, 7:30pm, 8:00pm, 8:30pm, 9:00pm, 9:20pm
10:30pm, 10:45pm, 11:00pm, 11:15pm, 11:30pm
Mann St. Louis Park Cinema 6 – St. Louis Park
Standard – 7:00pm, 7:15pm, 10:10pm, 10:15pm
AMC Coon Rapids 16 – Coon Rapids
Standard – 7:00pm, 7:15pm, 8:00pm, 9:15pm, 10:30pm, 10:45pm, 11:30pm
3D – 7:30pm, 7:45pm, 8:30pm, 10:30pm, 11:00pm, 11:15pm
Emagine Rogers Theatre – Rogers
Standard – 7:00pm, 7:20pm, 7:40pm, 8:00pm, 8:40pm, 9:00pm , 9:30pm , 10:00pm, 10:30pm
3D – 8:20pm
Landmark Lagoon Cinema – Uptown
Standard – 7:00pm, 8:00pm, 10:05pm
St. Anthony Main Theatre – St Anthony Main
Standard – 7:30pm, 9:30pm
Excelsior Dock Cinema 3 – Excelsior
Standard – 7:00pm, 10:05pm
New Vision Mounds View 15 – Mounds View
Standard – 7:00pm, 8:00pm, 9:00pm, 9:30pm, 10:15pm, 11:15pm
3D – 7:30pm, 8:30pm, 10:45pm, 11:45pm
St. Michael Cinema – St. Michael
Standard – 7:00pm, 7:30pm, 8:00pm, 8:30pm, 9:15pm
3D – 7:05pm
CEC – Andover Cinema – Andover
Standard – 7:00pm, 8:00pm, 9:00pm, 10:00pm
3D – 7:30pm
AMC Southdale 16 – Edina
Standard – 7:00pm, 8:30pm, 10:30pm, 10:45pm, 11:00pm
IMAX 3D – 9:30pm
3D – 7:00pm, 7:30pm, 8:30pm, 10:30pm, 10:45pm, 11:00pm
Dolby Cinema – 9:30pm