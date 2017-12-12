Women have long moaned about the men in their lives coming down with “man flu” and turning into feeble, moaning boys. But according to a new study, there is actually some truth to the idea of man flu.

It all comes down to our cavemen ancestors – men have weaker immune systems than women which used to be in order to stop them going out hunting when ill.

But are men really exaggerating, or might their experience of being sick actually feel worse than it does for women? Dr. Kyle Sue, a family medicine professor at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada, wanted to find out, so he pored over as much sex-related flu research as he could find.

Studies and surveys suggest that men with influenza are more likely than women with influenza to die or need hospitalization; that women tend to be more responsive to flu vaccines than men; and that men self-report taking longer to recover from viral respiratory illnesses than women, Sue writes.