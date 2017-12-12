Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Just three days away from its release, multi-platinum rapper / producerG-Eazy has announced The Beautiful & Damned Tour, in support of his highly anticipated upcoming studio album.
The tour begins on Feb. 15 in Houston and loops through major markets in the U.S. and Canada, including a stop in Saint Paul at Roy Wilkins Auditorium on March 8, before drawing to a close on March 20 in New York. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Dec. 15 at g-eazy.com/tour/.
Special guests include buzzy newcomer Trippie ReddPhora and Anthony Russo. Throughout the years, G has been known for putting somet of the brightest up and coming talent on their first tours like KehlaniCarnageKYLETory Lanez and Nef Tha Pharaoh.

G-Eazy Tour Dates

February 15 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
February 17 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
February 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
February 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
February 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
February 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
February 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater
February 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
March 1 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
March 3 – Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center
March 6 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
March 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium at St. Paul RiverCentre
March 9 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
March 13 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
March 14 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
March 16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center
March 17 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
March 18 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
March 20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

