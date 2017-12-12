Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Just three days away from its release, multi-platinum rapper / producerG-Eazy has announced The Beautiful & Damned Tour, in support of his highly anticipated upcoming studio album.

including a stop in Saint Paul at Roy Wilkins Auditorium on March 8, before drawing to a close on March 20 in New York. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Dec. 15 at The tour begins on Feb. 15 in Houston and loops through major markets in the U.S. and Canada,, before drawing to a close on March 20 in New York.to the general public startingat g-eazy.com/tour/

Special guests include buzzy newcomer Trippie Redd, Phora and Anthony Russo. Throughout the years, G has been known for putting somet of the brightest up and coming talent on their first tours like Kehlani, Carnage, KYLE, Tory Lanez and Nef Tha Pharaoh.

G-Eazy Tour Dates



February 15 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

February 17 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

February 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

February 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

February 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

February 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

February 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

February 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

March 1 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater

March 3 – Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center

March 6 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

March 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium at St. Paul RiverCentre

March 9 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

March 13 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

March 14 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

March 16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

March 17 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

March 18 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

March 20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall