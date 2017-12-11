Re-spect! On the anniversary of Dimebag Darrell‘s death this past week, Zakk Wylde remembered “St. Dime” with a posted performance of him riffing away on Pantera‘s “Walk” on a bullseye Camo Dime Washburn guitar gifted him by the late musician.

In his posting, Wylde spoke of Dimebag’s generosity toward him, explaining that this particular instrument was given to him as a surprise while on the Ozzfest. “Every time he hooked me up with one of his fiddles he had me in tears,” explained Wylde in the Instagram post. Watch the online tribute below.