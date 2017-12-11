Fourth Annual Northern Invasion

Saturday, May 12 & Sunday, May 13, 2018

in Somerset, WI

Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, A Perfect Circle, Alice In Chains,

Breaking Benjamin, Stone Temple Pilots, The Used, I Prevail & Parkway Drive To Perform

All Tickets & Packages On Sale Now

Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, A Perfect Circle and Alice In Chains lead the incredible lineup for the

fourth annual Northern Invasion, Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13 at Somerset

Amphitheater in Somerset, Wisconsin, just outside the Twin Cities.

Northern Invasion 2018 will be bigger and better than ever with over 12 hours of music per day

from the biggest and best rock bands on three stages, as well as a top tier camping experience. The

Northern Invasion Good Eats area includes food offerings from top regional and national

restaurants and vendors.

The music lineup for Northern Invasion 2018 is as follows (subject to change): Tool, Avenged

Sevenfold, A Perfect Circle, Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin, Stone Temple Pilots, The

Used, Black Veil Brides, Asking Alexandria, I Prevail, Parkway Drive, Black Stone Cherry, Red

Sun Rising, Andrew W.K., Atreyu, Anti-Flag, 10 Years, We Came As Romans, The Bronx,

Dance Gavin Dance, Butcher Babies, Hawthorne Heights, New Years Day, Senses Fail, Stick

To Your Guns, Miss May I, Like A Storm, The Fever 333, I See Stars, Wilson, Mutoid Man, Cane

Hill, Black Foxxes, Counterfeit., The Blue Stones, Joyous Wolf, Spirit Animal, Stitched Up

Heart, and Big Story.

Maynard James Keenan of Tool and A Perfect Circle said, “Looking forward to playing material

from the new A Perfect Circle release at Northern Invasion. Bringing new songs to life in a live

setting is always exciting.”

Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots commented, “Stone Temple Pilots are beyond thrilled to be

playing Northern Invasion 2018. We are back! It’s going to be a killer weekend of great music–

great fun.”

“We spent a lot of time listening to our loyal Invasion fan base over these last several months to

create a lineup that celebrates some of the rock legends along with delivering on our reputation for

inviting the hottest up-and-comers in the genre,” said Joe Litvag, Executive Producer of Northern

Invasion. “Having heroes like Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Alice In Chains, and Stone Temple

Pilots matched with new sensations like Parkway Drive, Black Veil Brides, and Red Sun Rising,

I think the fans will respond well. It’s going to be an unforgettable weekend!”

Northern Invasion General Admission and VIP tickets (including layaway options), as well as Hotel

Packages and All-Inclusive Camping options, and Tent or RV Camping add-ons are on sale now at

http://northerninvasion.com/tickets.html. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save. New for

Northern Invasion 2018: Each ticket price level has a limited number of tickets available, so

attendees can save more by buying earlier. Ticket prices will automatically move to the next price

level once a price allotment sells out. The layaway purchase option also allows fans to split the ticket

cost into four monthly payments.

Current ticket pricing levels are as follows while supplies last:

Weekend VIP: $199.50 plus fees

Weekend General Admission: $99.50 plus fees

Monster Energy Weekend General Admission 4-Pack: $319.00 plus fees

Specially priced tickets for Northern Invasion will be available for active military through partner

GovX (www.govx.com) while supplies last.

The Northern Invasion campgrounds will be open from Friday, May 11 through Monday, May 14.

Festival doors open at 11:00 AM on Saturday and Sunday.

Northern Invasion is produced by AEG Presents and Danny Wimmer Presents and is part of the

World’s Loudest Month concert series, which features the biggest names in rock music performing

in six U.S. events in distinct atmospheres during five consecutive weekends in April and May of 2018.

Northern Invasion is brought to you in part by Monster Energy.

Somerset Amphitheater has been a favorite Midwest music venue since the late ’80s. Located on

the Apple River and less than 40 minutes from the Twin Cities, for years it has served as a summer

hub for music and camping for those from Minnesota, Wisconsin and beyond.