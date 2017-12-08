By Scott T. Sterling

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has opened “Janie’s House,” a new shelter for abused women in Atlanta, GA.

“Steven’s in the mix and Janie’s in the house!,” Tyler shared on social media. “I’ve never written a song as beautiful as Janie’s House…this was two years in the making!! Spending the day with these girls…I’m just so proud of them! I’m just relieved they have a safe space to be who they are,” the singer shared. “We got it going on now,” Tyler added in an Instagram video from the launch.

“[Janie’s House] takes young girls in. It’s got a staff. It’s got some therapists. It’s got people for them to talk to, and it’s got people for them to [help] deal with health issues,” Tyler explained in a video shared by TMZ.

“When girls come in and they’re broken and battered and have their problems and get out, they have somewhere to go,” he added. “It’s a safe haven, and more than anything, it gives them a voice. That’s what we want in the end, for them to be able to figure out what’s going on and be good from the inside out and pass it on.”

Janie’s House, which has room for 30 residents, is the latest extension of Tyler’s Janie’s Fund, founded in 2015 as “a big voice for abused girls.”

Tyler also used the occasion to perform new song, “Janie’s House.” See the performance in the tweet below.