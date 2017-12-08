Oh, happy day! After Tool released their latest album, 10,000 Days, in 2006, the question at the end of every year has been, “Will Tool release a new album next year?” The progressive, spiritual titans have reportedly been at work at a follow-up record for some time, but any estimates at a release date (or even year) have proven to be futile until today. Drummer Danny Carey has confirmed that 2018 will “definitely” yield a new record.

We caught up with Carey and director and animator Jimmy Hayward to discuss their new project (alongside Mastodon‘s Brent Hinds), Legend of the Seagullmen and when discussing their tour plans for the new year, the conversation hinted that the situation could be complicated by Tool’s commitment to deliver a new record. “At this point, it’s tough [to decide when Legend of the Seagullmen will tour] because we’re getting close to going in the studio with Tool, so we kind of have to work around each other’s schedule,” the drummer commented, adding, “I know Mastodon’s really busy right now too, but [Legend of the Seagullmen] might do some stuff in May.”

Hayward was also privy to Tool’s schedule, commenting, “I think with Tool heating up it makes it a little trickier, but these guys work minimum four days a week already. I think [Legend of the Seagullmen] want to do one, two week tours and festivals.”

When pressed if fans can expect a new Tool album in 2018, Carey pushed his chips to the center of the table when stating, “Yes. I’m saying definitely. We’ll probably have it done in the first half [of the year] if things go as planned. There’s setup times and manufacturing – I can never predict all that, it seems like it’s constantly evolving. [What time of year it will be out] I can’t tell you.” Since we’ve been waiting over 4,000 days since 10,000 Days was issued, knowing that there’s only a 365 day waiting window upon us, we’ll gladly take it.