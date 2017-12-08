Metal has been catering to the corrupting of youth for years now, what with onesies available in cute renditions of Metallica and Judas Priest to name a few. Daphyls has taken things to “A New Level” if you will, debuting the “Pantera Stroller,” good for kids before they learn to “Walk” and turn into “Cowboys From Hell.”

“These kids were made for pushing…,” goes the company tagline. “The minivan may not be the coolest ride, but that doesn’t mean the stroller can’t be. Daphyl’s lightweight easy fold umbrella stroller offers the perfect option for easy strolling. Expertly crafted meeting the most stringent safety designs, out strollers offer soft grip handles, easy carry shoulder strap and a host of other amenities not usually found in this lifestyle amenity. All of this while maintaining our ‘Rock & Roll’ branding and imagery that is sure to delight you and your kids.”

Now, hopefully within the stroller confines, parents will be able to avoid any “primal concrete sludge” by keeping on top of things. After all, nobody wants any “Floods” in such a finely constructed item.

The product description of the Pantera Stroller is pretty intense:

Features a vibrant and lively canopy with a collage of the iconic Pantera guitar in the seat

NEW ADDED FEATURES – basket and cupholder

– Accommodates a child from 6 months of age weighing up to 40 lb.

– Ultralight weight: only 8 lb.

– Dimensions unfolded: 15.75″ L x 23″ W x 37″ H

– Dimensions folded: 8″ L x 7.5″ W x 41″ H

– 5-point safety harness

– Front-facing seat

– Padded handle grips

– Includes shoulder strap

– Mesh Basket

– 1-handed, compact umbrella fold for easy storage and transport

– Lightweight steel frame

– Foot-operated rear wheel brakes

– Front swivel wheels

– Spot clean only

– Retractable, water resistant canopy

– Imported