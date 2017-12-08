Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

When NBC presents a live production of Jesus Christ Superstar next Easter, a classic rock superstar will perform the role of King Herod: shock-rock pioneer Alice Cooper.

“Alice Cooper, whose theatricality is the stuff of legend, is the perfect rock star to play Herod in our live production,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment in a press statement.

“Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice wrote a showstopping musical number for Herod and we all look forward to the ‘King of Shock Rock’ taking on the King of Judea. As the casting for ‘Superstar’ ramps up, we can feel the excitement building for this brand new concert experience of what has long been considered the original rock musical.”

NBC’s staged rock concert, Jesus Christ Superstar Live!, will be aired Easter Sunday, April 1.