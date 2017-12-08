Project 7 has released their alcohol-inspired gummy bears that are out at Target!

The flavors include Moscow Mule, Champagne Dreams, Apple Cinnamon Manhattan, and Old Fashioned. I haven’t tried all of these flavors, but they all sound delicious.

They even come in tubes that would fit perfectly into any stocking! Which flavors do you want to try?

