According to Food & Wine, the service is only available in Phoenix starting today, but a spokesperson from the company explained that it hopes to expand to other cities in 2018.

Many locations of the chain already sell beer, but Pizza Hut now hopes to become a kind of one-stop-shop for your all your dinner needs. However, the company does clarify that you can only order beer (which will only be available in six-packs to start out with at least) and wine, no pizza included, if you felt so inclined. To keep the beer chilled and fresh, Pizza Hut has even created a customized cooler used by the delivery drivers, which ensures that your beverages come to your door cold and ready to drink.

Right now, Pizza Hut offers Bud Light, Budweiser, Shock Top, and Kilt Lifter, a variety from the local Four Peaks Brewery. In fact, the beer offerings will be tailored to include a local brew for each city where the service is offered. In January, the company will start delivering wine.