Photo By Adam Orchon
John Mayer was hospitalized early Tuesday morning for an emergency appendectomy, Dead and Company said on Twitter. As a result of the surgery, the Grateful Dead offshoot will postpone their New Orleans concert for December 5th. The band said that all tickets will be honored at a rescheduled show. A new date has not been announced. Refunds will also be available at the point of purchase.
Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed.
— Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) December 5, 2017