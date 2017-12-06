Photo By Adam Orchon

John Mayer was hospitalized early Tuesday morning for an emergency appendectomy, Dead and Company said on Twitter. As a result of the surgery, the Grateful Dead offshoot will postpone their New Orleans concert for December 5th. The band said that all tickets will be honored at a rescheduled show. A new date has not been announced. Refunds will also be available at the point of purchase.

