3 singing maniacs who’s starting a Guns N Roses cover band. Myself, @jackblack @kevinhart4real When our journalist friend from Latin America asks us to sing our #JUMANJI theme song, “Welcome to the Jungle” we kindly oblige. Then in the end he wants to continue the song which then for some inexplicable reason we feel he crossed the line and we shut that shit down. 😂 💀 Too much fun. #PressJunket #HAWAII #JUMANJI #WelcomeToTheJungle CHRISTMAS 🎅🏾🎄

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:00am PST