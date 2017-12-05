Credit: Jeremy Long/Lebanon Daily News

Avenged Sevenfold may be ramping up to the release of The Stage deluxe edition on Dec. 15, but believe it or not there will be yet another Avenged offering coming to fans just prior to that. The group just announced plans for an acoustic set, dubbed Avenged Sevenfold Live at the Grammy Museum, that will be released this Friday (Dec. 8).

The group says, “We’re excited about our Grammy nomination so we’re releasing a special acoustic album, Avenged Sevenfold Live at the Grammy Museum, on Dec. 8. A portion of the proceeds from this digital-only release will benefit the education initiatives of the Grammy Museum, which seek to inspire youth to the enduring qualities and cultural significance of music.”

Avenged Sevenfold appeared at the Grammy Museum earlier this fall