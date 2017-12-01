Text To Win A Trip To Las Vegas For New Year’s Eve

Text to win a trip to Las Vegas For New Year’s Eve Weekend at 9:00a, 1:20p, and 4:20p!
You get: 4 nights hotel and round-trip airfare (ARV $4,000) for 2 to Las Vegas and tickets to all four of the New Year’s Eve Weekend shows at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
NEW YEAR’S EVE WEEKEND
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29 – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31
THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS
12/31 New Year’s Eve: FOO FIGHTERS @ THE CHELSEA
12/30: DURAN DURAN @ THE CHELSEA
12/29: ZAC BROWN BAND @ THE CHELSEA and A Special Late Night Performance by SIR ROSEVELT @ ROSE. RABBIT. LIE. (also located in The Chelsea of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas). 

Entercom NYE National Text Contest Rules

 

These contest rules are specific to the above-named contest being conducted by certain Entercom Communications Corp. subsidiaries (each an “Entercom Company”) and each of their certain participating radio stations (each a “Station”) as indicated in “Attachment A”, as applicable, incorporated at the end of these rules.  Individual Station participation may vary.  To the extent that the general contest rules for an individual Station differ from these rules, these rules will govern and control with respect to this Contest.  A copy of these specific contest rules is available at each of the Entercom Company offices during regular business hours and on the Station websites (see Attachment A, as applicable for Entercom Company Station websites).

 

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS CONTEST (MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY).  A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.  VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

 

Who Can Enter

1.             Eligible contestants must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older and legal U.S. residents of one of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia as of the date of entry in the NYE National Text Contest (the  “Contest”).

2.             Employees (including, without limitation, part-time or temporary employees) of the Stations, Contest sponsors and their respective parent entities, subsidiaries, affiliated companies and advertising and promotion agencies, and management/tour companies at any time during the applicable contesting period and the immediate family and other household members (i.e., spouses, parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren, roommates, housemates, significant others, partners, siblings (half and full) and the steps of each of the foregoing) of each of the above are NOT eligible to enter and/or to win the Contest.

 

3.             Weekdays only (Monday – Friday; excluding weekends) from December 4, 2017 through December 8, 2017 (each, a “Contest Day”), participating Stations will each announce up to, but not more than, three (3) unique Contest code word (each a “Code Word”) per Contest Day, one (1) Code Word at some point during each of the following time periods (each such time period, a “Contest Play”), at such approximate Eastern Times as follows:

Contest Play #1 8:00:00am ET – 10:59-59am ET
Contest Play #2 1:00:00pm ET – 3:59:59pm ET
Contest Play #3 5:00:00pm ET – 7:59:59pm ET

 

WARNING! Due to delays in the online streaming of the Station’s broadcast signal, listeners to the online stream may not be able participate in, or may be disadvantaged if participating in, any Contest that requires potential Entrant(s) to listen to Station.  Contest participants should not rely on streamed broadcasts.

 

a.     There will be three (3) unique Code Words announced each Contest Day, one (1) unique Code Word for each Contest Play, #1 – #3; provided, however, that the Code Word for any particular Contest Play, #1 – #3, will be the same Code Word announced by all participating Stations for such Contest Play regardless of the time at which such Contest Play is scheduled on such Stations.

b.     Actual Contest Play times may vary.  Each Contest Play closes at the end of each three (3) hour window in which the Code Word is announced (2:59:59), regardless of when the Code Word airs. Each participating Station reserves the right to announce the Keyword between top of the hour of each Contest Play window and fifty-five (55) minutes past the final hour of each three (3) hour Contest Play window, as designated above.

c.     ALL CONTEST PLAY TIMES ARE APPROXIMATE, AND ALL CONTEST PLAY TIMES ARE EASTERN TIME (“ET”) REGARDLESS OF TIME ZONE OF EACH PARTICIPATING STATION.

d.     Regardless of the actual time(s) at which a participating Station announces a Code Word during a Contest Play, entries will only be accepted until the end of such Contest Play in which the Code Word is announced (as described above), regardless of when the Code Word airs (each, an “Entry Period”).

