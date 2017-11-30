Andrew W.K. To Release New Album In 2018

A couple of months ago, Andrew W.K. announced that he would be releasing a new album in 2018, his first this decade. After putting the news out without any information beyond that, he’s now announced the album’s title, You’re Not Alone. The disc is set to be released March 2, 2018 through Red Music and Sony Music.

W.K. has also revealed the album artwork, and it’s a pretty amazing painting of him standing on a starry street, facing a dragon. The cover was painted by two artists, Boris Vallejo and Julie Bell. The two painters consulted with Andrew over a six-month period to construct the art, and it’s all been documented in a video featured at the top of this post.

While there’s no music yet, a statement promises the album to be full of “high octane, full throttle rock ’n’ roll powered by buoyant, infectious and triumphant melodies. His music, always a music of extremes, is relentlessly upbeat and celebratory, while also exploring contradiction and confusion.”

Andrew states, “I’m going for the sound of pure, unadulterated power; every emotion, every thought, every experience, every sensation, every fear, every joy, every clarity, every confusion, every up, every down… all extruded and concentrated into one thick syrup of super life-force feeling, and then psychically amplified by the celebratory spirit of glorious partying.”

Andrew W.K., You’re Not Alone Track List

1. The Power of Partying

2. Music Is Worth Living For

3. Ever Again

4. I Don’t Know Anything

5. The Feeling of Being Alive

6. Party Mindset

7. The Party Never Dies

8. Give Up on You

9. Keep on Going

10. In Your Darkest Moments

11. The Devil’s on Your Side

12. Break the Curse

13. Total Freedom

14. Beyond Oblivion

15. Confusion and Clarity

16. You’re Not Alone

Watch the creation of his album cover below.