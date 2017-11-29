Slash Sells His Mansion To Rapper Big Sean For $8.7 Mil

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash recently sold his Beverly Hills mansion to rapper Big Sean, to the tune of $8.7 million, according to TMZ. The SoCal fortress came equipped with a variety of amenities, including seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a home theater, backyard pool and volleyball court, and, of course, a stripper pole.

Slash put the house on the market in 2015 not long after his split from his ex-wife Perla the previous year. And while it’s a ton of money for regular people like us, Big Sean buying it for $8.7 million was actually a great bargain, considering it was originally listed around $11 million, and dropped down to $9.5 million last year. Being a musician, Big Sean could make use of the soundproof recording studio and also take advantage of the nightclub installed in the home, which includes a DJ booth and LED lights. See a sampling of photos of the home below, and check out a full gallery here.

Aside from a nice sale Slash has been enjoying all sorts of success throughout 2017. A few months ago, the axeman was named the new Global Brand Ambassador for Gibson Guitars. In the partnership, he will be working together with Gibson Custom, Gibson and Epiphone to develop new products that fans of both himself and the guitar brands will want to sink their teeth into.

Guns N’ Roses are winding down the 2017 leg of their “Not in This Lifetime” world tour with a hometown gig in Los Angeles’ Forum. They will pick back up in June with a smattering of festivals and stadiums in Europe, but other than that it’s hard to tell what the future will tell for GN’R as a unit. Still, we’re pretty stoked we got to see the whole crew rock hard on the tour, including two months ago at Madison Square Garden.

Check out photos below of Slash’s former mansion.

