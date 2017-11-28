Wine Yoga Is Now A Thing!

CAN’T DECIDE BETWEEN AFTER-WORK DRINKS AND THE GYM? NOW YOU DON’T HAVE TO!

A Drunk Yoga class consists of a brief happy hour, followed by a fun and beginner-friendly 45-minute vinyasa sequence.

The experience is laughter-filled and uplifting, meant to bring together community with the understanding that happiness is health.

Often, non-yogis tell me, “I should do yoga, but I’m afraid I’ll look silly,” or, “I’d like to do yoga, but I’m not flexible enough.” In response to this paralyzing perfectionist syndrome running rampant in Manhattan, I created the idea of teaching a yoga class at a bar with wine in-hand to give people who would like to try yoga—but who would otherwise be too intimidated to go to a class at a yoga studio—the opportunity to let go of their inhibitions and give it a shot, sans the fear factor of having to achieve perfection. I ironically coined this called, “Drunk Yoga.” In this class, they can strive for the “ideal” and feel okay about not achieving it, because I have created a container that feels more like a party, rather than a class, in which they can de-stress through movement and good wine together.

