Parents Name Their Daughter ‘Olivia Garton’ After Olive Garden Restaurant

“It actually didn’t start out as just us loving Olive Garden,” Justin told TODAY. “Jordan is a third-generation Italian-American so she wanted to pick a name inspired by her heritage, so we considered Olive and Olivia.”

Since announcing their daughter’s name in a Twitter post, Justin said they have been contacted by Olive Garden’s corporate office, which is planning on sending Olivia a special care package when she is born.

