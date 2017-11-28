Parents Name Their Daughter ‘Olivia Garton’ After Olive Garden Restaurant

“It actually didn’t start out as just us loving Olive Garden,” Justin told TODAY. “Jordan is a third-generation Italian-American so she wanted to pick a name inspired by her heritage, so we considered Olive and Olivia.”
Since announcing their daughter’s name in a Twitter post, Justin said they have been contacted by Olive Garden’s corporate office, which is planning on sending Olivia a special care package when she is born.
We spent the first part of our lives loving @olivegarden , now we get to spend the rest of our lives loving Olivia Garton ☺🍝❤ #babyolivia #olivegarden #Italian #italianbaby pic.twitter.com/eDk61f870x
— Justin Garton (@JustinGarton) November 20, 2017