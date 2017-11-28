AC/DC’S Malcolm Young Laid To Rest At Private Ceremony In Sydney

Family, friends and fans all gathered to say goodbye to Malcolm Young today (Nov. 28) as the co-founding AC/DCguitarist was laid to rest at a private ceremony in Sydney, Australia. Among those in attendance at the service were former bandmates Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd, along with Rose Tattoo frontman Angry Anderson and singer Jimmy Barnes.

Following the funeral, a visibly saddened Angus Young walked down the steps of St. Mary’s Cathedral carrying his older brother’s guitar, which had been put on top of the coffin during the ceremony. As the hearse was being prepared, bagpipers played “Waltzing Matilda,” a ballad considered the unofficial anthem of the country, according to the Daily Telegraph. Hundreds of fans lined the streets outside the church while the Scots College Pipes and Drums Band played the AC/DC hit “It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)” as the procession departed the cathedral.