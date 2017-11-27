Take A Christmas Lights Road Trip Around Minneapolis This Holiday

Only In Your State– Take this Christmas lights road trip around Minneapolis and its suburbs to get into the spirit of the season. It’s nothing short of magical.

1. Christmas in Andover – Andover: The first stop is a small light display in Andover that comes with a big surprise. Instead of being a static display, the lights dance across the house and yard. If you tune your radio to 107.5 FM, you’ll discover the show is synced to music. In 2017, the show will take place from mid-December to the New Year. Address: 3715 152nd Lane Northwest, Andover.

2. Mellem Family Christmas Light Display – Andover: While you’re in Andover, you might as well stop at another great display. Mellem Family Christmas is a huge display that covers both the family’s home and yard. From the fun Christmas tree to the arches that stretch across the yard, this light display has “festive” written all over it. Address: 1662 145th Lane Northwest, Andover.

3. Larson’s Lights – New Hope: Next up, travel to New Hope for another family light display. These are fun because, instead of being put on by a city with professional planners, you get to see other people’s creativity in action. Larson’s Lights does not disappoint. This house is decked out in beautiful lights, with many different figures in the yard adding a special touch. Address: 3549 Ensign Avenue North, New Hope.

4. Plymouth Lights – Plymouth: The Plymouth Lights, live on December 1 in 2017, is a huge display that you don’t want to miss this year. With multicolored lights covering the house and yard, complete with lit holiday figures, it is one of the most impressive displays you’ll see. It’s synced to 103.3 FM, so turn your radio on for an extra treat. Address: 16700 33rd Avenue North, Plymouth.

5. Trista Lights – Minnetrista: Next, travel to one of the most impressive displays in all of Minnesota. This digital light display is so cool, in fact, that the owner now does special light displays for venues all around Minnesota and Illinois. You can find the lights at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska, or you can go back to where it began in Minnetrista. Either way, you are guaranteed to be impressed by the rainbow of music-synced color awaiting you. The Trista Lights are synced to 97.5 FM. Address: 4386 Trista Bend, Minnetrista

6. Shakopee Winter Wonderland – Shakopee: A bit south of Minneapolis, Shakopee Winter Wonderland is an excellent interactive lights display. Instead of staying in your car, get out and explore the path that winds through thousands of of lights. Crafts and treats are available to guests, and you even have a chance to meet Santa. Address: 921 Shakopee Avenue East, Shakopee.

7. Schultz Family Lights – St. Paul: For the 2017 season, St. Paul’s popular Holiday Lights in the Park event will not happen. But there are still plenty of other lovely lights displays in the city. One of the nicest is Schultz Family Lights. This charming display is set apart by the yard being filled to the brim with holiday figures. The glow of the figures combined with the lights strung along the house makes for a magical moment you won’t forget. Address: 1526 York Avenue, St. Paul.