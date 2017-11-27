Jennifer Lopez To Play A Super Bowl Eve Show

AT&T confirmed on Monday that Jennifer Lopez will headline the “DirecTV Now Super Saturday Night” concert in downtown Minneapolis on Feb. 3.

For the past 13 years, a big musical act has performed in the Super Bowl host city the night before the big game in what has been dubbed “Super Saturday Night.”

Last Super Bowl Eve it was Taylor Swift in Houston, but for Super Bowl 52 it’s Jennifer Lopez at “Club Nomadic at the Armory.”

The Armory is one of two locations being taken over by the Nomadic Group, the traveling nightclub which is also setting up “Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake.”

Jennifer Lopez is the first act announced for the Armory, with the Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line performing at Mystic Lake.

Jennifer Lopez’s show will be broadcast live on AT&T Audience Network, and there are a limited number of tickets that will be made available for the public.

Ticket prices for Florida Georgia Line and the Chainsmokers start at $200 and rise to $1,500, so we wouldn’t expect tickets for Jennifer Lopez to be cheap.

On the upside, you’ll probably brush shoulders with other celebrities, with Forbes ranking the Super Saturday Night concert as one of the most celeb-heavy parties on Super Bowl week.