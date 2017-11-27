Funeral Date Set For AC/DC’s Malcolm Young

AC/DC co-founder and guitarist Malcolm Young will be memorialized in Sydney, Australia Tuesday, Nov. 28, according to News.com.au. He will be remembered by his friends and family, after passing Saturday, Nov. 18.

The funeral is set for 11 AM local time, and also happens to fall on the same day of one of Australia’s biggest days for music, the Aria Awards. The funeral is speculated to be attended by the entire Young family, as well as members of his former bands.

The day of Young’s passing, AC/DC released the following statement, “Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young. Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment, he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary, he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.”