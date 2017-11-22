David Cassidy Dead At Age 67

Credit: Walter Zurlinden/Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com via USA TODAY NETWORK

David Cassidy, who was a  ’70s teen heartthrob and lead singer on “The Partridge Family,” has died, according to his publicist Jo-Ann Geffen. He was 67 years old.

The singer-actor had recently been admitted to the intensive care unit of a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area hospital. Cassidy was in critical condition and suffering from organ failure before his death Tuesday, Geffen said.
“David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years,” she said.
