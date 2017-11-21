System Of A Down’s Daron Malakiam Defends His Death Of Charles Manson Comments

System of a Down and Scars on Broadway guitarist Daron Malakian has lashed out at those who criticized him for his comments about the death of Charles Manson this past Sunday (Nov. 19) when he said he was “Very sad to hear the news” of the cult leader’s passing.

Not surprisingly, reaction to what was interpreted as praise for Manson was for the most part negative. Malakian defended his statement in a response to the original post where he says in part, “F–k you a–holes who no [sic] nothing about Manson.”

“Like I said, not interested in the murders,” he says. “So f–k you a–holes who no nothing about Manson. When somebody inspires me as an artist I will show them my appreciation.”

“If all you know about Charles Manson is what the media has sold you, I don’t blame you for your negative comments to my post,” he continues. “But the other side of Manson was that he was a songwriter who’s song ‘Look at your Game’ was covered by like Guns and Roses. And Manson also had very valid viewpoints on society and the environment that even some of you people who are calling me disgusting couldn’t argue with if you took the time to look into his interviews.”

“I would say you would be the disgusting ones if you did disagree with some of his thoughts on these topics,” the guitarist says. “If Manson was just an idiot who killed people he would not inspire me in any way. I don’t back murders or murderers in any way shape or form!!!!!! Manson was a Genius who could articulate his thoughts in very clever ways. That was the Manson who had an affect on me as an artist. For all of you who say that your happy he’s dead, and he should burn in your imaginary Hell, Your the ones who should be ashamed of yourselves. You seam [sic] to be just as bad with your thoughts as the murderers you say that you hate so much!!”