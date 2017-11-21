LOST AND FOUND: Stolen John Lennon Diaries, Glasses Found in Berlin

John Lennon and Yoko Ono animation
Radio.com

One hundred items stolen from the estate of John Lennon have been recovered in Germany, The Associated Press reports. The massive trove includes three diaries, a hand-written music score, a cigarette case and two pairs of Lennon’s famous circular glasses.

Authorities in Berlin arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of fraud and handling stolen goods. A spokesman for the Berlin prosecutor’s office said a second suspect in Turkey “is unattainable for us at the present time.”

The items were reportedly stolen from Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, in New York in 2006, but resurfaced in Berlin about three years ago. Berlin police spokesman Winfrid Wenzel said authorities became aware of the stolen items in July, after a bankruptcy administrator for a Berlin auction house contacted them. The items were confiscated from the auction house two weeks later. Because the investigation is still ongoing, it’s unclear when the items will be returned to Lennon’s estate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Listen Live