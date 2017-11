The Eagles 2018 North America Tour with Jimmy Buffet and The Coral Reefers, James Taylor, or Special Guest Chris Stapleton!

Where: Target Field

When: June 30, 2018

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, December 2 at 10 AM. But, American Express Card Members can buy presale tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, November 28 at 10 AM. Additional presale opportunities will be available beginning Thursday, November 30.

Buy Tickets Here!