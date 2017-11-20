Try These Drunken Pumpkin Seeds This Thanksgiving

Credit: Home Cooking Memories

Whiskey Riff has a great recipe that should be on your Thanksgiving table. All Recipes has a recipe for Drunken Pumpkin Seeds which is perfect for Thanksgiving.

What you’ll need…

  • 1 1/2 cups fresh pumpkin seeds
  • 1/2 cup whiskey
  • 2 tablespoons bacon drippings
  • 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons salt, plus more to taste

4 simple steps…

  1. Preheat oven to 275 degrees F.
  2. Stir pumpkin seeds, whiskey, bacon drippings, brown sugar, and 2 teaspoons salt together in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook until the seeds begin to turn gray in the middle, 15 to 20 minutes; drain.
  3. Spread the drained seeds onto a baking sheet in a single layer; season with salt.
  4. Roast the pumpkin seeds in preheated oven until crisp and golden brown, 60 to 90 minutes.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Listen Live