A Bunch Of People Think Marilyn Manson Died Last Night

Marilyn Manson (Maria Ives for Radio.com)
Marilyn Manson (Maria Ives for Radio.com)
Marilyn Manson (Maria Ives for Radio.com)

Classic mix up here. This was bound to happen when either Marilyn Manson or Charles Manson died. One of them is maybe the most notorious cult leader/murderer in recent history and the other one made crazy rock music accompanied by even crazier music videos. Not even remotely close to the same person but both of them have the last name of Manson so that’s enough to fire off an #RIP tweet and ask questions later. That’s 2017.

twitter 7 A Bunch Of People Think Marilyn Manson Died Last Night

twitter 2 A Bunch Of People Think Marilyn Manson Died Last Night

twitter 4 A Bunch Of People Think Marilyn Manson Died Last Night

twitter 5 A Bunch Of People Think Marilyn Manson Died Last Night

twitter 6 A Bunch Of People Think Marilyn Manson Died Last Night

twitter 7 A Bunch Of People Think Marilyn Manson Died Last Night

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Listen Live