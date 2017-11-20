A Bunch Of People Think Marilyn Manson Died Last Night

Classic mix up here. This was bound to happen when either Marilyn Manson or Charles Manson died. One of them is maybe the most notorious cult leader/murderer in recent history and the other one made crazy rock music accompanied by even crazier music videos. Not even remotely close to the same person but both of them have the last name of Manson so that’s enough to fire off an #RIP tweet and ask questions later. That’s 2017.