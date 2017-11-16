Pringles Is Testing Out Thanksgiving Dinner Flavors

Kelloggs- This Thanksgiving, Pringles® is bringing all your holiday favorites to the snacking table with the new and exclusive, limited-edition Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner. If you can’t make it home for the real feast, or just want a tasty snack while watching the game, this “dinner” is so deliciously close to the real thing, it may become part of your own tradition.

Each Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner contains a tray of the mouth-watering crisps fans know and love in eight new Thanksgiving themed flavors: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Creamed Corn, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese and Pumpkin Pie.

For this exclusive rollout, the Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner is a pilot taste test and has only limited availability. While the dinner is not available for retail sale this season, who knows what the future of Pringles stacking and snacking will bring!