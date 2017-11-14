Guns N’ Roses Joines By ZZ Top Guitarist Onstage, and Announce 2018 European Tour

GUNS N’ ROSES JOINED BY ZZ TOP GUITARIST ONSTAGE, ANNOUNCE 2018 EUROPEAN TOUR + CONFIRMED AS DOWNLOAD FEST HEADLINER
The Guns N’ Roses ‘Not in This Lifetime’ tour will continue to (rock n’) roll in 2018. The band, reunited with Slash and Duff McKagan, has already played to millions of fans around the world, raking in a fortune along the way. The performances have been nothing short of dominant and those in Europe can look forward to more dates coming in the summer along with a headlining performance at the Download festival in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the group’s North American leg is still active and fans in Houston, Texas got a treat last night (Nov. 10) when ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons joined GN’R onstage during “Patience.”
In the video above, Gibbons, who opened for Guns already this year with ZZ Top, took the stage during “Patience,” injecting a bit of his own style with a guitar solo. A number of guests have joined Guns N’ Roses for guest performances over the last two years, including pop star Pink during one of the band’s Madison Square Garden shows in October and multiple appearances from AC/DC legend Angus Young.
With the North American run concluding at the end of November, the members of Guns N’ Roses will have some time off before packing it all up again and hitting the road for a seven week jaunt across Europe. The run begins on June 3 in Berlin, Germany and will wrap up on July 21 in Gothenburg, Sweden. One of the stops, June 10, will see GN’R close out the iconic Download Festival in Donnington. Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold will serve as the fest’s other pair of headliners across the three-day event.
See the full list of 2018 European tour dates below.
In June, guitarist Richard Fortus revealed that Guns have begun to put together ideas for a potential new album, which would mark the first since the long-awaited Chinese Democracy finally saw the light of day in 2008.
Guns N’ Roses 2018 European Tour Dates
June 03 – Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion
June 06 – Odense, Denmark @ Dyreskuepladsen
June 09 – Donnington, U.K. @ Download
June 12 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins Arena
June 15 – Firenze, Italy @ Firenze Rocks
June 18 – Paris, France @ Download
June 21 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting
June 24 – Mannheim, Germany @ Maimarktgelände
June 26 – Bordeaux, France @ Matmut Stadium
June 29 – Madrid, Spain @ Download
July 01 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadio Olympico
July 04 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark
July 07 – Leipzig, Germany @ Festwiese
July 09 – Chorzow, Poland @ Stadion Slaski
July 13 – Moscow, Russia @ Otkritie Arena
July 16 – Tallinn, Estonia @ Tallinn Song Festival Ground
July 19 – Oslo, Norway @ Valle Hovin
July 21 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium