It’s Our 4th Annual ‘The Night Before’ Concert Featuring Dave Matthews Band!

‘THE NIGHT BEFORE’ Concert with

The DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2018

Venue: Xcel Energy Center

Pre-sale tickets are available to Warehouse Fan Association members NOW through Wednesday, November 15 at 11 PM, CT. Current NFL On Location members, who have purchased Super Bowl packages, will be offered a presale on Thursday, November 16 from 8 AM – 10 PM, CT; CBS RADIO listeners will also be able to purchase presale tickets on Thursday, from 10 AM – 10 PM, CT

For the CBS RADIO presale code: THENIGHTBEFORE (all together one-word)

Gen on sale: Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 17 at 10 AM, CT, via Ticketmaster.com and all ticket master outlets

Presented by CBS Radio and On Location Experiences