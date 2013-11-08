Rare Eddie Van Halen Guitar Being Auctioned, Plus Jim Morrison’s Paris Diary

Looking for a piece of rock and roll history to hang on your mantle? Eddie Van Halen is opening up bids for his 1982 Frankenstrat. The guitar, used during the 1982-1982 Diver Down tour, is only one of eight. The red-and white guitar comes emblazoned with Van Halen’s signature and is estimated to go for $100k to $150k.

Proceeds will go to help guitarist Jason Becker and the Jason Becker Special Needs Trust for his battle against ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).

Other items at the auction include Jim Morrison‘s unpublished diary from his last days in Paris, Roger Waters‘ handwritten lyrics for “The Wall” and more handwritten lyrics from Robert Plant, Jim Morrison, and Bob Dylan.

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Auction takes place locally on December 18 in Calabasas.

Get more info here:http://www.profilesinhistory.com/

– Nadia Noir, CBS Radio Los Angeles