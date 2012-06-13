Blondie & Devo Hitting The Road Together

New wave may have peaked in the mainstream 30 years ago, but Blondie and Devo are hoping to bring it back with a new tour together. The ’80s mainstays, both with the majority of their original lineups intact, will hit the road September 7 in for a 13-date, co-headlining tour affectionately dubbed Whip It To Shreds.
Devo mastermind Mark Mothersbaugh cheekily noted in a release about the tour, “We are looking forward to performing alongside Blondie and swapping costumes backstage.”
Unfortunately for fans in the northeast, the tour almost exclusively sticks to stops in California, Texas, Florida and Washington state. Devo doesn’t play its home state of Ohio, while Blondie – a band closely associated with legendary NYC punk club CBGB – doesn’t squeeze in a New York concert. Perhaps this is a sign that more tour dates will be announced.
It won’t be all “Call Me” and “Whip It,” though. Both bands have released new albums in the last few years, which they’ll be playing and promoting on their brief jaunt across America. Last May, Blondie released Panic of Girls, the band’s first album in nearly eight years; Devo made a comeback after 20 years in 2010, with the album Something for Everybody.
Blondie and Devo’s Whip It To Shreds Tour:
Sept. 7 – Woodinville, Wash., Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Sept. 8 – Ridgefield, Wash., Sleep Country Amphitheater
Sept. 10 – San Francisco, Calif., Warfield Theatre
Sept. 11 – Saratoga, Calif., The Mountain Winery
Sept. 12 – Los Angeles, Calif., Greek Theatre
Sept. 14 – Citrus Heights, Calif., Sunrise Marketplace Outdoor Pavilion
Sept. 15 – Newport Beach, Calif., Taste Of Newport
Sept. 18 – Austin, Texas, Stubb’s Bar-B-Q / Waller Creek Amph.
Sept. 19 – Houston, Texas, Arena Theatre
Sept. 21 – Tampa, Fla., Green Iguana – Stadium
Sept. 22 – Saint Augustine, Fla., St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 – Carmel, Ind., The Center For The Performing Arts
Sept. 26 – Chicago, Ill., Chicago Theatre
