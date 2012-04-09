Chad Kroeger of Nickelback Weighs In On Working With Avril Lavigne

Filed Under: Avril Lavigne, Chad Kroeger, new music, Nickelback
VANCOUVER, CANADA - NOVEMBER 27: Chad Kroeger, lead singer of Nickelback, performs during haltime of the CFL 99th Grey Cup November 27, 2011 at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)
(credit: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger opened up to Mix 104.1/Boston about the band’s recent collaboration with Avril Lavigne.

Kroeger and the band are currently working with Avril on a new record, which he says is up to eight songs. He says Avril has “a lot of tricks in her arsenal” ranging from straight-up rock to more “rhythmic”-oriented genres, and that he was impressed by her creative energy and range of talents. He was also impressed with her ability to hang, saying “she can pound the vodka, for a girl of her stature.”

When asked what exactly he’s doing with Avril, Kroeger said, “We were just gonna couple of tunes. And then she wanted me to sing on one of them and then we just started flying on all these different songs.”

On the collaborative nature of the music business and how often artists from different backgrounds work together, Kreoger said that “things just clicked real quick.”

— Matt Dolloff, Mix 104.1/Boston

Comments

One Comment

  1. curiouscatlady says:
    April 10, 2012 at 2:59 pm

    Awesome… Looking forward to hearing the new record!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Listen Live