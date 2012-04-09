Chad Kroeger of Nickelback Weighs In On Working With Avril Lavigne

Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger opened up to Mix 104.1/Boston about the band’s recent collaboration with Avril Lavigne.

Kroeger and the band are currently working with Avril on a new record, which he says is up to eight songs. He says Avril has “a lot of tricks in her arsenal” ranging from straight-up rock to more “rhythmic”-oriented genres, and that he was impressed by her creative energy and range of talents. He was also impressed with her ability to hang, saying “she can pound the vodka, for a girl of her stature.”

When asked what exactly he’s doing with Avril, Kroeger said, “We were just gonna couple of tunes. And then she wanted me to sing on one of them and then we just started flying on all these different songs.”

On the collaborative nature of the music business and how often artists from different backgrounds work together, Kreoger said that “things just clicked real quick.”

— Matt Dolloff, Mix 104.1/Boston