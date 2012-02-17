Whitney Houston Funeral Live Video Stream

Beginning Saturday, February 18th at 11am CST, you will be able to watch the video feed of the Whitney Houston Funeral services.The feed may start earlier than 11am with various video clips and live footage. The funeral services are taking place at New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey. The guest list includes: Elton John, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Cosby, Mariah Carey, Denzel Washington, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Brandy. The legendary Stevie Wonder, along withHouston’s godmother, Aretha Franklin, and Jennifer Hudson will be singing solos.

The live feed will be located here: http://newyork.cbslocal.com/whitney-houston-funeral/.

(Courtesy of CBS New York, Associated Press, Livestream.com)