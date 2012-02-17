Whitney Houston Funeral Live Video Stream

Filed Under: Whitney Houston
credit: George Rose/Getty Images
credit: George Rose/Getty Images

Beginning Saturday, February 18th at 11am CST, you will be able to watch the video feed of the Whitney Houston Funeral services.The feed may start earlier than 11am with various video clips and live footage.  The funeral services are taking place at New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey.  The guest list includes: Elton John, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Cosby, Mariah Carey, Denzel Washington, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Brandy. The legendary Stevie Wonder, along withHouston’s godmother, Aretha Franklin, and Jennifer Hudson will be singing solos.

The live feed will be located here: http://newyork.cbslocal.com/whitney-houston-funeral/.

(Courtesy of CBS New York, Associated Press, Livestream.com)

  1. lee says:
    February 18, 2012 at 10:12 am

    RIP WHITNEY WE GO MISS U SO MUCH

    Reply

